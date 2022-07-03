Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 3,'22 states, be skilful

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) These are trying times for you, and today will put your patience to the ultimate test on the professional front. You are advised to upgrade your skills and sharpen your talent to achieve success in your career. Avoid making big decisions today. It is a good time for financial planning for Sagittarius natives. Those in partnership businesses are likely to face challenges. Do not take any decisions based on emotions. Nonetheless, you will stay happy and contented in your family life. The strong support of your family may enable you to pass the testing time with ease. It is important to take care of your health and your energy as well. It is the right time to indulge in building your fitness. Those seeking to relocate to a new country will be notified positively. Sagittarian students are likely to receive full cooperation from their teachers and peers. However, they will have to work hard to make the grade!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today You are urged to avoid making any financial decisions. You are encouraged to use caution in dealing with money concerns to avoid theft or deception. Avoid new alliances since now is not a good time to form new ones.

Sagittarius Family Today You may find family standing by your side during testing time. Your father will be a strong pillar of support and his guidance will lead you to success. Youngsters may add to the happiness of the household with outstanding achievements.

Sagittarius Career Today Today Sagittarians may have a lot on their plate. This may affect your professional life since unfinished tasks will accumulate. Self-introspection will go a long way toward ensuring the successful completion of your scheduled duties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today Improve your health by practicing yoga and contemplation. Exercising and physical activity is mandatory to enjoy optimum health! Try home remedies to ease the pain and discomfort, if any. They may prove very effective

Sagittarius Love Life Today Your relationship with your spouse will remain friendly, but small health issues involving your partner may cause concern. If unmarried, positive development on the marriage front may occur. It may delight your heart!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON