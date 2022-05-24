Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, '22 states, vacation

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Make proper use of the opportunities during the day, they may not come again. You are likely to be a bit temperamental which can create some confrontation, both in personal and professional life. You are advised to remain calm while making decisions. Those in business can look to expand their ventures through creativity. A chance encounter may enable you to meet a like-minded person to share your inner-most feelings. Today, work-life is likely to be hectic which can drain you out. Indulge in creative pursuits to de-clutter your mind. Your health will remain sound and no major issues are expected today. This day is likely to be favourable for students studying engineering, law or medicine. They may be able to achieve their long-term goals. Some of you may finally embark on a much-delayed vacation. Closely scrutinize all the documents of the property you are planning to purchase.

Sagittarius Finance Today Employed people can face some financial crunch at times and may have to work around to make ends meet. Businesspeople should ensure secrecy in their projects and deals to win over competitors.

Sagittarius Family Today Your efforts to keep the family together may succeed today. By appreciating others, you will also be able to improve your image. You would also be filled with positive energy. Those eligible are likely to tie the knot which may keep the family environment jovial.

Sagittarius Career Today While at the office, avoid sharing your concerns with others, else they can take advantage of you. You may have to work hard to improve your relationship with your superiors. You may be plagued by self-doubt; you may not be able to take tough decisions.

Sagittarius Health Today Some of you may step up your meditation game. Create a strong meditative atmosphere with soft lighting, scented oils, and appropriate music. You are likely to be surprised by the positive results. Avoid being lax about your daily workouts.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Those who are single are likely to meet the partner of their choice. Those married may find love in their relationship and their mutual bonding will improve. This may rekindle the romantic passion in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

