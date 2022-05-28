Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forMay28,‘22states, work hindrance

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)The day may bring favourable results for working professionals. Your work, which got stuck in the past, will also be completed. Some of you may earn a good reputation and get recognition at your workplace. You may, however, remain a little indecisive today. This could result in frustration and may lead to wrong decision-making. However, a windfall or win in a lottery may keep you motivated. You will put in hard work to achieve your goals. You may also be inclined to stay aloof and look within to understand your life purpose. You may be required to undertake some unwanted travels. You also need to guard against any thefts and purchases made from abroad. You may experience happiness in your domestic environment. Students may have to face obstacles or hindrances in their studies. Especially if they have been lax in studies. Those keen to purchase a house or land may come across lucrative deals.

Sagittarius Finance Today It would be advisable to invest in some schemes which will help you become financially stable later on. Those in business will be able to make profits from new ventures and collaborations.

Sagittarius Family Today You could meet some of your old relatives and enjoy the day. Your elder siblings may support you in an important matter. Your mother may need your emotional support today; hence, you are advised to manage your time accordingly.

Sagittarius Career Today You may see your pending work accomplished at a great pace especially if you are running your business in the form of a partnership. However, you may also feel stress and mental worry due to increased workload. Draw up a schedule to manage your time.

Sagittarius Health Today Today, you can attempt to spruce up your appearance. You'll feel empowered in a new outfit or sporting a new hairstyle. A new fitness routine may bring outstanding results. However, strictly avoid shortcuts on the health front.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Love birds are likely to spend some memorable moments with their beloved. Married folks may decide to bury the hatchet and forgive each other. They will realise their mistake and will spare no effort in pacifying their partner

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

