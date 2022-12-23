Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Some mixed results

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, find out your authentic self today. You still have adolescence in your heart. Live it up. Stay away from negativities which may help you consider every facet of your life. You need to have personal development. Have faith in yourself, you might outshine in your profession, so keep your hard work up. Your family loves you the most. The person you love may marry you if you have strong feelings for her. People around you might be relaxed after having a wonderful conversation with you. You have a ravishing personality that appeals to others. Your good health energizes you. You might be having a wonderful day today with your family, friends, and colleagues, and they may extend their love and care to you.

Sagittarius Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the financial front, some money might get added to your bank balance. So, relax and avoid situations that might lead you to splurge. You may own property this day, but before any investment in real estate, take wise advice from any influential person.

Sagittarius Family Today

Cultivate a good relationship with your spouse. Your family loves you the most. You might be experiencing your presence on cloud nine today. Traveling to a new location with your family might be in your cards today. This day is a good one for safe and happy traveling.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your boss may promote you to your desired position, so you can reap the benefits of it. But even your slight mistake can put you into trouble.

Sagittarius Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your health is appealing- maintain it in every possible way and tend to motivate others too. Unhealthy food consumption is not advisable.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Nourish your love life. You are lucky that your significant loves you the most. Don't break his/her heart. Your positive attitude towards him/her might prosper your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON