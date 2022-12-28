Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: You'll have a mood

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may enjoy a great office work today, with getting recognized for your work and feeling accomplished. You may have a fruitful discussion for your promotion and your career. You face some strain for property matters and investment made into land/plots. Avoid investing into Gold/Silver today and making any hasty financial decision. This day, do something good for you which makes you happy and satisfied from the core of your heart. Speak your heart out, convey your messages to those you love. You have forgotten yourself by fulfilling the demands and desires of others. This is a loop from where you must get out. Travelling intermittently in this loop may leave you tired from within with sadness somewhere in your heart. Explore yourself and find the ways just for your happiness.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You may get your unnecessary expenses cut down saving some money otherwise. You may understand habit of saving and sp4nding money wisely. You may see average return on your investment in Fixed deposits but some loss in stocks. Avoid making unwise financial decision and investing in Gold/Silver or any form of metals today.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may feel relaxed in your home today with no issues or conflict but you may feel worried for future plans and education of your children. You may get worried for household budget and increasing bills of electricity etc. You may get support from your children and life partner to solve some problems.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may have a great time in office with some appreciation from customers and your career promotion discussion. You may get recognized and get some award for your work completed and may enjoy talking to your colleagues. Long time dispute or problems may get resolved and you may see happy news from every corner.

Sagittarius Health Today

You feel relaxed, joyful and positive with some energy to go out for walk and enjoy outside. You may go to park to enjoy fresh air and feel happy. Avoid eating street food and indulging into too much sweets.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may feel supported and cared by your partner with feeling of being loved. You may like to talk about your plans for marriage if you are single. Your stars may favor your matrimonial alliance with your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

