Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: It's time to fulfill your dreams

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21)

Sagittarius, your confidence may increase today as you may handle important matters easily. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you may work on a new venture to improve your financial status. You may clear a pending loan comfortably. Your family may be happy with your care and attention. They may pamper you with a special lunch. You may enjoy this day with you a special friend. On the professional arena, you may avoid any kind of temptation and work with complete enthusiasm. You may think big and maintain focus. Your love side may be strong. You may exchange your views in a graceful manner. You may know the right words to use in a polite manner.

Sagittarius Finance Today

There may be reasonable activity in economic matters. You may feel a sense of competition going on around you. There may also be an increase in new opportunities. You may be active and enthusiastic to take up new projects. You may look for a financial advisor to guide you in upcoming transactions.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your expectations in personal relations may increase. You may show patience and take care of all family members. You may get the support of old friends. There may be a balance in emotional matters. You may plan to go on excursion with loved ones. All pending family matters may settle today.

Sagittarius Career Today

Sagittarius, today may be an effective day for you on the career front. You may be successful in all professional transactions. You may achieve your goals smoothly. Your boss may be supportive and friendly.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may read a lot about ayurveda and may decide to follow it to stay fit. You may go for a routine body check up and may be glad to be in perfect state of health. You may stop eating incompatible foods. You may also practice breathing exercises.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Dear Sagittarius, you may work on better communication with your partner. This may help to improve your relationship with your beloved. You may share everything with him/her and may feel relaxed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

