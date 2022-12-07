Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 7, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Everything appears to be in order today. Whether it is home, career or health – you can breathe a sigh of relief. Family members exuberate confidence and lift up the positive vibes at home. Your close relationships are worth investing in; doing so can bring you happiness. Your professional status could improve gradually. You may have an effective method for getting things done that can help your career. A shift in perspective toward healthful living is possible. Your loved ones may encourage you on this next step. Be wary of deals involving your finances because your business partner may be dishonest.

Love Focus: A Day without arguments or disputes may bring joy and peace on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those around you are likely to appreciate the way you handle money. A boom in business could mean doubling of your investments. The day appears to be profitable overall for most of you. Your loved ones may be overawed by your generosity and kindness. Relationships could feel more comfortable and welcoming. You might have some difficulties at work, but you can still make progress if you work a little harder. Do not forget to give your health some more time today.

Love Focus: Today may not be the day to expect much from your partner. Let things progress at its own pace.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can set up your system to monitor the stock market. You may not have any trouble with the incoming money, but you still might want to put some money aside. Things do not appear to be too smooth on the domestic front and you must do something about it. Meditation and deep breathing exercises can help you maintain your composure. An alternate therapy or line of medication can benefit you on the health front. Your hard can get you noticed by your boss. You could find the inspiration you need to launch a new project.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring can help couples strengthen their connection.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may have a blessed day. Being cared for by your loved ones can make you feel fortunate. Your family may get together for a celebration. Your career and job may be going perfectly. Employees are more likely to pitch in help in an important project. Loved ones can help you stay healthy. You can start taking walks early in the morning. There may be some minor issues with your finances, but you may be able to work through them.

Love Focus: Your partner may be attracted to you, so you may not need to try to get their attention.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You might be having a better-than-average day today. The money coming in might be enough to cover your needs. A good amount of money may be available for your use. However, careful consideration is required before putting money into property or stocks. There could be an unnecessary argument with the kids or the elders at home. One option is to simply not deal with it at all, while the other is to do so delicately. You may remain happy and successful in your chosen profession. You can benefit from yoga and deep breathing exercises.

Love Focus: Your commitment and care towards your partner may strengthen today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The financial security is likely to come through the choice of efforts you put in today. Make sure when it comes to investments – you do not put all the eggs in one basket. Do not rush into making a major decision. Business folks could be happy with more orders ringing in. You could spend the day planning a reunion with your loved ones. Your spouse may take on family responsibilities and lend a hand to those in the family. This could aid you in concentrating on work matters. Taking up yoga or a diet plan may finally be a reality for you today.

Love Focus: Some irrelevant discussions may turn ugly and lead to an unnecessary romantic dispute. Stay cautious!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There's a chance that today will be financially prosperous for you. You could use the money to buy long-desired items. To secure your financial future, purchase an appreciating asset. Foreign clients may be satisfied with your work and entrust you with more work. It could prove lucrative. You can plan a picnic with the family members. Not all of your coworkers may have your best interests at heart. It may be wiser to tread lightly and not reveal your secrets. Health may not cause worry. A deep tissue massage can get you more relaxed.

Love Focus: Libra, you may spend some amazing moments with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, things may seem a little unpredictable right now. Your efforts would help you achieve success in the field you desire. Invest or save your money wisely, but enjoy the cash you have. Your parents may visit you for a few days. As a result, the mood around the house could improve. Your children or a family youngster may excel in an important competition. Your appetite and health are likely to improve. Professional advice may help you handle critical work issues.

Love Focus: Your love life could be revitalised as your life partner starts treating you like a friend.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, Sagittarius, you might feel more capable of handling crucial situations. You could try a new business venture to boost your income. There's a good chance you can pay off any loans you have. The love and attention you give your loved ones could make them happy. They can host an intimate celebration as well. Spending the day with a close friend is foreseen. Give up all the distractions at the workplace and give your hundred percent. Your ideas are likely to be appreciated by those who matter.

Love Focus: Improve your communication with your partner. This may help your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today could bring a flood of new opportunities for you. Even if things appear to be out of control initially, they could still be profitable. You may be satisfied with your financial situation overall. Celebrations with the family also appear to be in the pipeline. A family elder may compliment you to be smart and energetic. Make sure you do not leave your health issues, if any, unattended. Keep up your morning jogging routine.

Love Focus: Prioritise your partner's needs to strengthen your relationship. The trust between you and your lover may grow.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to emerge more confident and independent now. Profits accrue from the business or past investments allowing you to buy a property of your dreams. Youngsters may need to seek permission from family elders to plan a trip. Things on the domestic front appear to be pleasant allowing you to focus more on your career goals. Appreciation at the workplace is in store for some. Maintaining a discipline with food and exercise is likely to do good to your system.

Love focus: You may show passion to your significant other today. There may be a surprise gift from your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today may be a pleasant day for you, Pisces. There's a chance of financially and professionally positive developments coming up. Financially, you may feel secure and have the freedom to spend on luxuries. You might get better results if you start dreaming big on the job. You could meet some interesting new people at a family function. You never know how helpful those heartfelt conversations with loved ones will be. Maintaining control over your diet may be crucial to your health.

Love Focus: If space is what is required in your relationship – try considering it for now.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

