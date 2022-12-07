Pisces Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: Love hurdles to go away

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, today may be a moderately happy day. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you may have good news coming on the financial and professional front. You may feel strong moneywise and may get to spend even on non-essential things. You may get a chance to splurge today and you may enjoy this phase. In professional life, you may start to think big and this may lead to better results. On a personal level, there may be strengthening of mutual trust. All matters of the mind may get settled. Any differences in relationships may get resolved today. There may be guests at home and you may be a good host to them.

Pisces Finance Today

Pisces, you may receive a huge margin in a property deal that you finalized last month. You may feel happy with your wise decision. There may be a possibility that someone close to you may ask for a loan. It may be better to take this decision practically and not emotionally.

Pisces Family Today

You may maintain harmony with loved ones. You may get an opportunity to have some new acquaintance. All your emotional discussions with family may be effective. You may make an effort to help your relatives.

Pisces Career Today

You may hold better reputation in your organization. You may prioritize professional work. Your success percentage at tasks may improve. You may be successful in pushing forward all business activities.

Pisces Health Today

Pisces, your dietary control may become a key to your good health. You may lead an active life and so may stay away from all minor ailments. You may understand that small changes in lifestyle may easily bring good health to you.

Pisces Love Life Today

You may have to face some criticism from your partner. You may be jolted for things that you did not realize. Your partner may be harsh in words but has a deep connect with you. So, it may be good to stay calm and work on all suggestions provided by him/her. Be positive in your approach Pisces and you may give a new meaning to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

