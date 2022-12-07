Gemini Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: Start a new venture

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today may be an average day for you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may work towards building your network to stay aware of the financial market. The inflow of money may not be a problem; however, you may need to learn ways to save money. At home, things may not be so satisfying. You may meditate and do some breathing exercises to stay calm. Your home may lack the energy that is needed to keep things going in a positive manner. In contrast to this, work may get you compliments from your higher officials. You may be motivated to start a new venture of your own. Best wishes, Gemini!

Gemini Finance Today

Dear Gemini, you may put lots of efforts in financial activities but there may not be any desired output. Things may yield average results for you today. You may stay updated and look for ways to increase your earnings.

Gemini Family Today

You may feel somewhat disappointed by the failure of your child in a competition. You may make an effort to console him/her to bring back the much-needed confidence. Keep things peaceful Gemini and all negativity surrounding you may be a matter of past very soon.

Gemini Career Today

Congratulations Gemini, today may be the day when you may get the long-desired appreciation and promotion at work. The strategy followed by you may take you to new heights. You may work intelligently and in a smart manner.

Gemini Health Today

You may read a lot about good health and ayurveda. Your inclination towards keeping fit may grow. You may start to bring many changes in your life. Yoga and ayurveda may become your inseparable partners. To improve metabolism, you may start to consume more of raw vegetables and healthy fruits.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may get a chance to enjoy your love life with your beloved. The day may give you an opportunity to spend time together at a special dinner arranged by a close friend. You may build a strong connection with your partner by sharing and caring.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON