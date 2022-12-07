Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: A roller-coaster ride

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, life may seem to be a roller-coaster ride to you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your finances may not be huge but you may glide through all spheres of life easily. You may enjoy whatever funds you have and may spend them wisely. You may look at having a healthy bank balance in future. Your parents may wish to spend time with you and may be around for a few days. This may refresh the atmosphere at home. Your children may put their best for the forthcoming exams. You may improve your appetite and may feel in the pink of health. Your life partner may treat you like a friend and this may make your life refreshing and enjoyable.

Scorpio Finance Today

Finances may be in your control and you may love to maintain stability on this front. You may think of making a fresh investment as you may be able to save some money today. Expenditure for a personal task may get managed easily.

Scorpio Family Today

Scorpio, get charged for some celebrations at home. Your child may get success in a national-level competition and so there may be excitement among all family members. You may call your near and dear ones. You may love to have such a wonderful and kind family.

Scorpio Career Today

There may be some sudden changes in your professional life and these may not be so pleasant. You may feel worried about your future. You may need some expert guidance to handle important issues on the work front. Don’t worry Scorpio as your intelligence may let you solve all problems easily.

Scorpio Health Today

You may become aware of the importance of keeping fit. From today onwards, you may decide not to ignore any minor ailments. You may treat yourself with fresh and healthy food. You may also decide to exercise on a regular basis.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Scorpio, your partner may be the most important person for you. There may be a deep connect between you and your partner. A minor conflict off and on may keep your relation tangy. You may enjoy spending time with him/her.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

