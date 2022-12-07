Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: Good opportunities ahead

Leo Horoscope Today, December 7, 2022: Good opportunities ahead

horoscope
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 7 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. At home, there may be some unnecessary argument with children or elders.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today for December 7,2022: Dear Leo, today may be an above average day for you.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, dear Leo, today may be an above average day for you. You may have a moderate inflow of money. You may think deeply before investing any money in real estate or shares. At home, there may be some unnecessary argument with children or elders. So, you may either avoid it completely or prepare yourself for it. However, things may be extremely good on the career front and you may feel a positive vibe with regards to that. Your seniors may be of complete support to you. You may learn yoga asanas and make them a part of your life. Your commitment with your partner may strengthen today.

Leo Finance Today

You may feel relaxed with regards to your financial state as everything may be in control. You may receive enough funds to spend on things that you want. The day may seem to be a blend of some good and some bad decisions on the financial front.

Leo Family Today

Leo, today may seem to be an unpleasant day with regards to your family. It may be helpful if you make an effort to stay calm. Try to avoid any kind of argument or do not get involved in any family discussion.

Leo Career Today

Cheer up Leo as careerwise, you may do exceptionally great. Both, your, soft skills and technical knowledge, may create a wonderful impression on your seniors as well as clients. You may also get an opportunity to interact with international clients and show your skills.

Leo Health Today

Today may be a lucky day for you Leo as you may get a solution for your prolonged health issue, if any. You may feel satisfied with your improved health. Your positive mindset and healthy body may be an inspiration for others.

Leo Love Life Today

You may receive good news on the love front today. Your beloved may make you happy with a surprise dinner at your favorite restaurant. You may also get to enjoy new romantic encounters. You may feel blessed to have an understanding partner like him/her.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
