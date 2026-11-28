Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope (Freepik)

Disappointment over an unsatisfactory result may weigh on your mood today. You might feel that your efforts deserved a better response, making even an ordinary decision seem more personal than usual. A partner or business contact may also occupy your thoughts. The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your seventh house, bringing partnerships into focus, then moves early in the morning into Cancer in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a lower or more restless mood. Familiar work will suit this shift. The day's main caution is against making important decisions while upset. There are also useful possibilities within this uneven day, including the chance of money returning after a long delay and encouragement connected with your children.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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Your children are likely to do better, and support from them is indicated. Their involvement may bring a more reassuring atmosphere to family life when another part of the day feels disappointing. You will be especially receptive to a simple sign that they understand your concerns. Partnerships will remain important, although your mood may make you more inward-looking as the day progresses. Venus in Libra, your eleventh house, is in its own sign and brings affection through friendship and the comfort of companionship. A familiar social connection may appeal to you, even if you are not in the mood for a busy gathering. You will enjoy warmth that also leaves room for quiet moments.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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An outcome connected with your efforts may feel unsatisfactory, and your first reaction could be frustration. Nevertheless, the day favors continuing work when the next step is already clear. Jupiter in Leo, your ninth house, supports guidance, teachers and travel, with good fortune leaning your way. An experienced person's perspective may help you view a disappointing result within a larger picture. Students will benefit from returning to a familiar subject rather than making sweeping changes to their plans. At work, a calculated risk may receive consideration when the reasoning is familiar and the commitment manageable. Routine duties will offer a steadier measure of progress today. You will find it easier to assess what you have completed than to predict how quickly someone else's response will arrive or how warmly it will be received.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Money that has been blocked for a long time may become available. This is the day's clearest financial possibility, especially if you have been waiting for an existing amount to come through. The prospect may give you a reason to revisit the matter, even as your overall mood remains unsettled. Spending on leisure may also appeal to you, particularly when comfort or friendly company promises a change of scene. You may become more aware of the emotional reasons behind this desire. A decision about helping someone in need could also occupy your thoughts, bringing attention to what you feel able to give from your current resources. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money that has been blocked for a long time may become available. This is the day's clearest financial possibility, especially if you have been waiting for an existing amount to come through. The prospect may give you a reason to revisit the matter, even as your overall mood remains unsettled. Spending on leisure may also appeal to you, particularly when comfort or friendly company promises a change of scene. You may become more aware of the emotional reasons behind this desire. A decision about helping someone in need could also occupy your thoughts, bringing attention to what you feel able to give from your current resources. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Restlessness will be the main theme for your well-being, with your mood becoming more sensitive to results than usual. Familiar surroundings and an ordinary routine may feel easier to manage than a day filled with new demands. Time with your children could offer emotional encouragement, while a quieter activity may appeal more after a disappointing exchange. The day favors a calm pace during travel and daily errands. You will notice the difference when there is enough space between obligations to gather your thoughts. Keeping your routine familiar may provide a steadier setting as your feelings fluctuate.

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Tip for the Day: Let a disappointing result settle before deciding what it means for tomorrow.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)