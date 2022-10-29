Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: A shining day!

Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: A shining day!

Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 29 to read the daily astrological prediction for Sagittarius. Use this time to put the usual effort into your work. Doing so will work as a charm to your advantage.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: Today you feel energetic.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) It feels good to be vigorous today. It's okay to leave your emails unanswered for a day or two. Daily Astrological Prediction says, know that a mortal human being can only attend to a certain amount of tasks in a given period of time. Extending the same in a consistent manner would only overwhelm you for a long time. As a result of your boss's appreciation, you are a candidate for a promotion. Use this time to put the usual effort into your work. Doing so will work as a charm to your advantage. You are being observed but extending your tasks for a day will necessitate the same in the coming days too. Today you feel energetic. In the present situation, it's prudent to leave a few items on your plate without giving them too much attention.

Sagittarius Health Today

You feel vigorous today! Your body is at its optimum energy. Employ this moment with some intense training sessions of your thighs or glutes (mostly).

Sagittarius Finance Today

There is no problem with your money. You do not need to ask your parents for an adjustment to pay your bills. What matters is whether earning enough to pay your bills is enough for you?

Sagittarius Career Today

You are eligible for a promotion due to your boss's appreciation. Give your work your usual attention during this time. Your earning potential will soon extend beyond just working.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your inner world is often private, and you hardly share anything with others. Your family matters might be affected by this. There has been an increase in the complexity of you as a member of your family.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

There will be a lot of magic on the day for married couples. You have given a second chance to your relationship and it is working just fine. Allow the butterflies to play.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
