Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Keep your financial situation in mind before taking a decision. Lack of adequate knowledge can prove a waterloo for those appearing for an interview. Spouse can surprise you by sharing your responsibilities! Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete the formalities without a hitch.

Love Focus: You can feel hesitant in expressing your feelings to lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health may cause concern, but will be nothing serious. This is the time to consolidate your gains. It will be a satisfying day for you both personally and professionally. Problems on the domestic front are likely to be encountered, but will be overcome. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front. Property matters are best delayed.

Love Focus: Your flirtatious nature can cause turbulence on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. A new initiative is likely to lift off the ground and start giving good returns. You will fare much better if you don’t play for short-term gains. A non-issue can become an issue and spoil moods. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Keep mental tensions at bay through meditation. An pleasant surprise awaits you on the financial front. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: You may feel tormented as lover becomes incommunicado with you over some issue.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those feeling unwell for some time are likely to recover quickly. An expensive purchase can pinch you, but little you can do about it. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. You can irritate your spouse by being mentally someplace else! A brief journey promises much fun. Something tasked to you on the academic front will be completed in an exemplary fashion.

Love Focus: A perfect match for the election is likely to be found soon.

Lucky Number: 2 & 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those feeling unwell of late may already be on the path to total recovery. Take good care of money as loss is foreseen. Marketing personnel may need to rethink strategy. It will be difficult to find time for an important household chore. Organising an outing for friends and relations is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results.

Love Focus: Someone may try to steal the affections of the one you love, so be wary.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Financially, you will be in a much comfortable position than before. Impressing the interviewer will be important for the job seekers. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. Your hard work and focus is likely to pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your honest attempt at fitness may fall far too short in making you fit. Financially, it is better to remain a bit conservative. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just round the corner for some. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. Your no-nonsense attitude on the academic front will benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: This is not the day to suggest something intimate to lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. A major expenditure may have to be absorbed by tightening your belt. Some of you are likely to get slotted for a prized appointment or posting. Some of you will need to take a good grip of the situation on the domestic front. Those planning for a pilgrimage must prepare well to remain comfortable throughout.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocated someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Your pursuit for financial well being is likely to be richly rewarded. It may be difficult to make a client accept your views on the professional front. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: It will be wise to keep your romance on a low key today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be giving, where needy are concerned. You can be made responsible for something at work that you dislike. Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy. Celebrating an event together with family and friends is very much on the cards. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles.

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey & Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Don’t stake your health just to have fun. You will have the money to be a bit self-indulgent. Your professional skills are likely to be acknowledged at work. Lethargy and laid back attitude of spouse or a family member can annoy you. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. You are likely to own a piece of property soon.

Love Focus: Getting irritated for no rhyme or reason can upset partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

