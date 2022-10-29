Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Surprises on a professional front

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Astrological Prediction says, if you have been contemplating resignation from the company you have been a part of for a long time, things will start working your way. You will feel the need to make a slight shift to your otherwise stagnant life and seek some exposure and growth from the world out there. This is where you will be faced with a dilemma. Your current employer will put forward different proposals in an attempt to keep you. This could come in the form of an increment for which you have been waiting your entire career. However, you will be offered a lucrative package in the interviews that you will attend. They both need you but you can’t be on both sides. Decision is yours to make. Have you considered creating a pros and cons list for this issue?

Scorpio Health Today

Your body will be feeling slightly exhausted today. Long working hours have landed you in a tiresome lifestyle. Better the situation before it completely consumes you.

Scorpio Finance Today

You have been dealing with an average amount of money while wishing for more. The amount you have in your hand is not upto your expectations and needs. Things are about to change!

Scorpio Career Today

Your employer needs you. They are well aware of the fact that you are irreplaceable. They are even ready to give you an offer that will surprise you!

Scorpio Family Today

A trip home will do you really good and refresh your mind. You have been in need for some family time. You are about to receive the same and live the warmth of togetherness.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You and your partner don’t understand each other anymore. You both have come back to the phase where you perceive each other as strangers. Stay away from arguments as it could result in an unavoidable eruption.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

