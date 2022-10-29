Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Know your financial positions

Taurus Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Know your financial positions

Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 29 to read the daily astrological prediction for Taurus. If you find yourself in a difficult situation, it will be challenging to find a way out.

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: Be honest with yourself.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) It is common for people to be greedy when it comes to money. Daily Astrological Prediction says, this might seem very normal in the beginning but the craving can take you to places you should never be. This is the difference between greed for money and the need for money. There is a certain amount of money in the bank that is decent enough to provide you with the necessities of life. When we surpass the amount or try to improve it, either we remain calm and carry on with our lives or we become insatiable and we seek out more. If you find yourself in a difficult situation, it will be challenging to find a way out. You would imagine what your previous life was like there. Don’t let yourself get overwhelmed today. In order to persuade a person, you don’t have to be mean. Kindness is the ultimate weapon to win the battle. You should rather be a lover than a fighter today. Be honest with yourself.

Taurus Health Today

Your redundant amount of stress is deteriorating your health. You have been ruining your routine with the unnecessary things in your life. Rest today!

Taurus Finance Today

You have money but don’t let it get the best of you. It takes no time in being greedy and selfish when it comes to money. Question yourself about your recent activities!

Taurus Career Today

You have been procrastinating at work lately! Instead of planning on your next move, invest your energy on your current project. You can grow wings but remember to keep your feet on the ground.

Taurus Family Today

Have you been too self-consumed in the last few days? You are being so full of yourself that you barely have time for your family. Include them in your life.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your relationship has hit a bumpy road. You both have started to part ways in your minds. If you want this person to stay, put in some effort.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

