Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Enjoy the work life

Pisces Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Enjoy the work life

horoscope
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 29 to read the daily astrological prediction for Pisces. You will enjoy your work today. Your lively spirit has maintained a positive environment at your workspace.

Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: When it comes to your love life, it is in a very delicate phase.
Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: When it comes to your love life, it is in a very delicate phase.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) You will enjoy your work today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there will be no additional task or burden to interrupt with your flow. It will only be about you and the work that you like. If you have been waiting for a call, it will definitely be pleasant. You will be soothed by the work environment. When it comes to your love life, it is in a very delicate phase. The ties are on the verge of breaking. Understand the situation and arrive at a reasonable conclusion. At times love isn’t enough to keep two people connected. Other matters such as effort, care, respect, and understanding are significant as well. What is the status of your relationship? Are you both fully committed or are you watering a dead plant? Raise as many questions as you can.

Pisces Health Today

Did you know that the kind of food you take could initially result in your mood? If you want to feel fresh today, practice some good eating habits. This could solve a lot of your existing problems.

Pisces Finance Today

Today is ideal to deal with properties. This could benefit you better than you expected. If you are a seller, your bank account will see a fortune.

Pisces Career Today

You are a spontaneous employee. Whenever a problem arises, you always have a solution in your storage. Your lively spirit has maintained a positive environment at your workspace.

Pisces Family Today

You might experience some stress at home. There might be an unmatchable vibe between you and your family. It is best to wait until the matter has calmed down before raising the volume.

Pisces Love Life Today

The pace of life can be a bit sluggish at times and this includes your love life too. A cosy evening may be the best thing you can do. If you couldn’t meet them, get them on call and talk.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope pisces + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope pisces + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out