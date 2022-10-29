Pisces Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Enjoy the work life

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) You will enjoy your work today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there will be no additional task or burden to interrupt with your flow. It will only be about you and the work that you like. If you have been waiting for a call, it will definitely be pleasant. You will be soothed by the work environment. When it comes to your love life, it is in a very delicate phase. The ties are on the verge of breaking. Understand the situation and arrive at a reasonable conclusion. At times love isn’t enough to keep two people connected. Other matters such as effort, care, respect, and understanding are significant as well. What is the status of your relationship? Are you both fully committed or are you watering a dead plant? Raise as many questions as you can.

Pisces Health Today

Did you know that the kind of food you take could initially result in your mood? If you want to feel fresh today, practice some good eating habits. This could solve a lot of your existing problems.

Pisces Finance Today

Today is ideal to deal with properties. This could benefit you better than you expected. If you are a seller, your bank account will see a fortune.

Pisces Career Today

You are a spontaneous employee. Whenever a problem arises, you always have a solution in your storage. Your lively spirit has maintained a positive environment at your workspace.

Pisces Family Today

You might experience some stress at home. There might be an unmatchable vibe between you and your family. It is best to wait until the matter has calmed down before raising the volume.

Pisces Love Life Today

The pace of life can be a bit sluggish at times and this includes your love life too. A cosy evening may be the best thing you can do. If you couldn’t meet them, get them on call and talk.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

