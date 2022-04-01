Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

All your brave moves may certainly bring sudden positive changes in your personal and professional life. Things are likely to be in your favour so there is absolutely nothing to worry about; you must follow your heart and conviction. Worrying may only make you anxious but change the situation. Your insecurities may only worsen the situation. Just accept every challenge with dignity and you are likely to find a solution soon. You possess immense self-confidence and courage you should only know your worth. Your strong personality is likely to take you out of every crisis. Those who have been are planning a foreign trip may finally get embark on a long foreign trip with their loved ones. Several pleasant memories are likely to make the trip unforgettable. You are advised to put your plans of buying any property in another country on hold. You are most likely to get a better option if wait for a while.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Start saving more and keep a check on your expenses as you have been spending too much unnecessarily. Gain from your prior investments in the share market is likely to boost your bank balance. Examine every proposal before making a firm decision.

Sagittarius Family Today

You need to take extra care of a family member as the health of a senior family member may be a cause of concern. Spending more time at home may give a better understanding of the situation. Things are likely to be fine very soon and you are advised to stay calm.

Sagittarius Career Today

Time is good to switch your job. You have been working hard and your determination towards your work is the reason for your popularity. Evaluate the new job opportunity because taking any final decision. Traders and shop owners are likely to witness growth in their businesses.

Sagittarius Health Today

Start your day with a morning walk to have a great day ahead. Those trying to recover from a minor health issue are likely to see a positive change. You must start following your doctor’s advice regarding your health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You have been hesitating to express your love for a long. Stop waiting for the right time as your positive decision is most likely to change your life. Those who are single are likely to soon find the love of their life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026