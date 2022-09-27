Sagittarius Horoscope Today, Sept 27, 2022: You'll be worried about finances

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Desc 21) Dear Sagittarius, you may be worried for your financial state as there may be some loss in the money invested earlier. You may not anticipate the prevailing trend and may avoid taking any risk on the monetary front. You are likely to donate some amount of money for a religious activity. You may also give some clothes to a charity. Your family may support you and may help you take up a new job. There may be some issues at work and it may be difficult for you to deal with them; but you may manage. Your health may improve as you may try to keep yourself stress-free. Mental health may be most important to you.

Sagittarius Finance Today The day may not be profitable and it may be difficult for you to make money. The chances of acquiring property by way of inheritance may be very dim. You may not gain any margins from the investments made earlier. The day may be a bit depressing to you as you may not understand the current market trend.

Sagittarius Family Today You may not believe in wasting any time on trivial family issues and may move forward with ease. You may have to convince a family member to do things your way. Children may excel in sports and may make you proud.

Sagittarius Career Today You may need to resort to networking if you are looking for a suitable job. You may have to travel long distance to complete a project. Your work at office may give you due recognition. You may feel good to have an amazing team under you.

Sagittarius Health Today You may feel much more energetic and active because of your healthy diet. A close relative may introduce you to a new exercise regimen. You may love to follow it religiously. Your skin issue may get resolved soon.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Your love life may be smooth. Your compatibility with your partner may increase and you may enjoy this wonderful day. Love birds may get approval from family members in terms of marriage.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

