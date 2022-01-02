Saturn transit 2022: Find out how it will affect horoscope of these sun signs

When Shani (Saturn) will enter the Aquarius zodiac sign on 29 April 2022, then the people belonging to Sagittarius zodiac sign will get free from the influence of Shani Saday Sati. Besides this, the influence of Shani Dhayya will also go away for Gemini and Libra zodiac signs. With this transition of Shani (Saturn), the first phase of the influence of Shani Saday Sati will begin for Pisces zodiac signs while Shani Dhayya will start for Cancer and Scorpio zodiac signs respectively. There will be an influence of Shani Saday Sati on Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs and Shani Dhayya on Cancer and Scorpio zodiac signs in 2022.

Saturn’s zodiac changes take place every two and a half years. At present, Shani (Saturn) is transiting in the Capricorn zodiac sign. Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius zodiac signs are experiencing Shani Saday Sati while Gemini and Libra zodiac signs are going through Shani Dhayya. Both these conditions of Shani (Saturn) are believed to be immensely painful. People experience many difficulties during this time. But it is not necessary that Shani’s mahadasha has a bad influence on all. Those kundlis (horoscopes) where Shani (Saturn) is in a strong position have the possibility of gains as well. Let’s see when Shani (Saturn) is changing the zodiac and on which zodiac signs will Shani Saday Sati remain.

Shani (Saturn) will enter Aquarius after leaving Capricorn on 29 April 2022 and will remain in the Aquarius sun sign till 12 July 2022. As soon as Shani (Saturn) enters the Aquarius zodiac sign, people belonging to Sagittarius zodiac sign will get free from Shani Saday Sati, but Pisces people will get in its grip. However, Capricorn and Aquarius zodiac signs will continue to have the influence of Shani Saday Sati. On 12th July 2022, Saturn will retrograde and start transitioning back to Capricorn and due to this the Sagittarius zodiac sign will come under the influence of Shani Saday Sati once again, while the Pisces zodiac sign will be free from it for some time.

From 12th July 2022 to 17th January 2023, after transiting in Capricorn in the retrograde phase, Shani (Saturn) will again enter Aquarius. Due to this Shani Saday Sati will again begin for the Pisces zodiac sign and Sagittarius zodiac sign will be free from its impact. With this, during the transit of Saturn in Aquarius, people belonging to Gemini and Libra zodiac signs will get free from Shani Dhayya. However, the people of Cancer and Scorpio zodiac signs will get in its grip.

Lord Shani (Saturn) is the slowest moving planet among all the nine planets. It takes almost two and a half years to move from one zodiac to another. In the Vedic Jyotish Shastra, this planet is considered as the causative planet of disease, sorrows, technology, iron, oil and prison. The Shani Mahadasha lasts for 19 long years. Lord Shani (Saturn) is the lord of Capricorn and Aquarius zodiac signs. Lord Shani (Saturn) is exalted in Libra and debilitated in Aries zodiac sign. According to the common belief, Lord Shani is considered as a cruel planet but this is not entirely true. Lord Shani is a justice-loving God who blesses people according to their good or bad deeds. It is believed that people who have Shani’s evil eye set on them face a lot of problems. The deterioration of an almost done task, obstacles in the job and continuous deterioration in health etc. are the signs of inauspiciousness of Shani (Saturn). On the other hand if Shani (Saturn) is auspicious, then all kinds of auspicious results start getting in the life of a person.

