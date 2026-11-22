Around this time of the year, conversations about career changes and new beginnings often pick up. You may find yourself wondering whether to resign, accept a new job offer or wait a little longer before making a decision. December 2026 brings an interesting astrological development, with two slow-moving planets changing direction within 48 hours of each other. Saturn turns direct on December 11, followed by Jupiter turning retrograde on December 13.

Saturn turns direct and Jupiter retrograde in December 2026: What these planetary shifts mean for your career decisions, according to an astrologer (Pinterest) more less

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According to Acharya Poonam Dutta (Satyamshakti), Chief Astrologer at BVAstro, Saturn turns direct in Pisces on December 11, after several months of retrograde motion that began in July. Two days later, on December 13, Jupiter turns retrograde in Leo. It remains retrograde until April 13, 2027, and moves back into Cancer on January 25, 2027. While the exact timings may differ slightly across ephemerides, the dates remain the same.

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On December 11, 2026, at approximately 5:01 AM IST, Shani turns Margi in Meena (Pisces). After being Vakri since July 27, Saturn stations direct at approximately 13°41′ Pisces in Uttara Bhadrapada. In Vedic astrology, this movement is associated with delayed work, responsibilities and long-term plans gradually moving forward again.

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{{^usCountry}} Just two days later, on December 13, 2026, at approximately 6:00 AM IST, Guru turns Vakri in Simha (Leo), at approximately 2°47′ Leo in Magha Nakshatra. Guru represents wisdom, expansion, prosperity, teachers, spirituality, higher education and dharma. Jupiter remains retrograde until April 13, 2027. On January 25, 2027, while still retrograde, it moves back into Karka (Cancer), its sign of exaltation, before eventually turning direct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just two days later, on December 13, 2026, at approximately 6:00 AM IST, Guru turns Vakri in Simha (Leo), at approximately 2°47′ Leo in Magha Nakshatra. Guru represents wisdom, expansion, prosperity, teachers, spirituality, higher education and dharma. Jupiter remains retrograde until April 13, 2027. On January 25, 2027, while still retrograde, it moves back into Karka (Cancer), its sign of exaltation, before eventually turning direct. {{/usCountry}}

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Together, these two planetary movements point towards different kinds of reflection and progress. Saturn asks you to move forward with patience, discipline and structure, while Jupiter encourages you to pause, review your choices and correct your direction. In Simha, this review is connected to leadership, confidence, creativity and self-expression. When Jupiter moves back into Karka, the focus shifts to home, family, emotional security and faith.

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According to Vedic astrology, Saturn turning direct is associated with delays beginning to ease and disciplined work gaining momentum. Jupiter's retrograde movement, on the other hand, encourages you to look inward. It is a time to reflect on your choices, understand where you stand and reconsider your direction before making further plans for growth and expansion.

In Leo, this reflection is connected to confidence and leadership. It can make you reconsider how you see your ambitions and how you present them to the world. Once Jupiter moves back into Cancer, your attention may turn towards family, home and emotional security.

Should you quit your job or wait?

This is where you need to look at your circumstances rather than make a decision based only on planetary movements. These astrological transits do not mean that accepting a job offer or signing an employment contract in December will bring bad results. Instead, they suggest that you slow down and look at your decisions more carefully.

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If you are considering a new job, do not rush into an unfinished plan. Read the contract carefully, understand the responsibilities and make sure you have considered the practical aspects of the move. If you are waiting for an opportunity, use this time to research your options and prepare yourself.

Jupiter remains retrograde until mid-April 2027, which is nearly four months. You cannot put every important life decision on hold for that long. The idea is to use the period for reflection, not to stop moving forward altogether.

Other important planetary movements in 2027

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The beginning of 2027 also brings another significant planetary movement, with Mars turning retrograde on January 10.

Mangal turns Vakri on January 10, 2027, at approximately 16°11′ Simha (Leo) in Purva Phalguni Nakshatra. It turns direct on April 1, 2027, at approximately 26°41′ Karka (Cancer) in Ashlesha Nakshatra. In Vedic astrology, Mars moving from Leo back into Cancer, its sign of debilitation, is associated with a need to conserve energy, complete pending work and avoid impulsive decisions or unnecessary conflicts.

Saturn also turns retrograde again later in 2027. After entering Mesha (Aries) on June 3, it turns Vakri on August 9 at approximately 3°38′ Aries. It then moves back into Meena (Pisces) on October 20 and turns Margi on December 24 at approximately 26°46′ Pisces in Revati Nakshatra.

Budh (Mercury) will also complete three retrograde cycles in 2027:

February 9 to March 3: Mercury turns retrograde in Kumbha (Aquarius) and moves back into Makara (Capricorn).

June 10 to July 4: Mercury turns retrograde in Mithuna (Gemini).

October 7 to October 28: Mercury turns retrograde in Tula (Libra) and moves back into Kanya (Virgo).

There will be no Venus retrograde in 2027.

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Astrology encourages you to take a sensible middle path rather than make decisions in haste. December can be a good time to prepare for a career move. Update your resume, speak with people in your field, and check whether you have enough savings to cover a possible gap between jobs. You should also consider your notice period and any financial commitments before resigning.

Sometimes, leaving a job too early can mean losing out on a year-end bonus or an upcoming appraisal. These are practical considerations that deserve attention before you make a move.

Mars also brings a note of caution with its retrograde movement from January 10, 2027. Traditional astrology associates this period with conserving energy and avoiding impulsive confrontations. Walking out of a job after an argument with your boss may not be the best decision to make in the heat of the moment.

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Planetary movements are traditionally seen as markers of changing rhythms, not as forces that make decisions for you. Saturn reminds you of the importance of patience, discipline and building a strong foundation. Jupiter asks you to review your choices and understand what you really want before moving ahead. Ultimately, the decision rests with you and the steps you take towards your goals.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on Vedic astrology and traditional planetary interpretations. Astrological predictions are not scientifically established and should not replace practical judgment when making career or financial decisions.

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