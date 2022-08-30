Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 30, 2022: Maintain a good bank balance

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) You know your restrictions and liberties. You may maintain a good bank balance and may think of increasing your investments. You may be satisfied with the past margins and may explore new offers. Your parents may come to stay with you for a few days. You may be happy to spend time with them. You may arrange a special dinner to make them feel loved. However, you need to stay focused on work as well. Do not let family life disrupt your office work as it may not be good for you. Things may turn ugly if you are not careful. Dear Scorpio, you may not compromise on your health and may go for regular exercise even if there is crunch of time. You may eat well and avoid spicy food.

Scorpio Finance Today You are intelligent Scorpio and so you may not spend your hard-earned money in buying worthless stuff. You may ensure that your savings are not affected. You may look at investing more capital into your business and this may give you good financial gains in near future.

Scorpio Family Today Today, you may feel good as domestic harmony may make you happy. You may be affectionate with everyone. Your sensitivity to relationships may be visible in your behavior. You may feel fortunate to have a caring family.

Scorpio Career Today You may need to be more careful today as your boss may not be in a good mood and may not accept even a slightest error. Scorpio, simply make sure to complete your tasks at the right time in the correct manner and there may not be much of a problem.

Scorpio Health Today Today may be an average day where you may sometimes feel dull and sometimes active. You may have minor health issues but nothing serious to worry. You may keep up with your daily yoga and aerobic exercises to bring back the energy.

Scorpio Love Life Today You may fulfill all the expectations of your loved one. Luck is in your favor and may help you improve your relationship. You may show respect for each other. You may enjoy the entire day shopping with your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

