Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Time to refresh romantic friendship

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives will need to move with fortitude and patience today. Things are likely to remain positive on the professional front. Your bold, new vision is likely to keep the day interesting for everyone around you. Your determination and self-confidence would help in perform better than expectations. It would augur well for your future if you get friendly with influential people today. Promising gains are in the offing in business for Scorpio natives. Time to refresh romantic friendship by reliving sweet memories. You only need to be brave enough to accept the transformations going on in your sphere and keep giving your best. Are you longing to go on a vacation then be ready for it? It's a good day for exploration, which could mean almost anything. Your energy would be perfect for checking out new people, places, and things. If you are shifting to another rental house then go through the contract papers carefully. While friends may want to connect with you, due to your hectic schedule you might have to cancel plans at the last minute.

Scorpio Finance Today A very little change in financial position as income and expenditure remain balanced for Scorpio natives. You are likely to earn maximum profits provided don’t miss the opportunities you get. Avoid rash investments or decisions. Talk things over with a trusted expert first.

Scorpio Family Today Family engagements will give you very little time for idling today. You may remain happily engaged in domestic responsibilities. A function organized at home may go off without any problem. Children will be a source of joy for Scorpio natives.

Scorpio Career Today On the professional front, Scorpio natives establish themselves as natural leaders. You may find it easier to convince others you're right and to go along with your plans. Scorpios are likely to make amazing progress today and dazzle all with their creativity and confidence. Your amazing mental energy is helping you blow past all expectations

Scorpio Health Today You are likely to make some changes in your daily routine to bring enthusiasm back in life. You will focus on your physical activity and also work on building on your stamina which is a great thing to keep going. A new diet plan may get quick results for Scorpio natives.

Scorpio Love Life Today You are likely to enjoy the romantic front by taking a stroll and planning to dine together. Your significant other may feel flattered by the time and attention you shower on him or her today. Single Scorpios, you may reconnect with someone you had met ages ago via a dating app.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

