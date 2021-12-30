Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 30: Keep your expectations low

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 23)

Dear Scorpio, you have the profound vision in the whole zodiac list that looks straight into a person's soul. You are an extremist loyal and expect the other person to be respectful of your trait in return. Today, things can get a little messy and troublesome if you expect a lot from someone or some particular situation. The mantra of the day is to don't have any false expectations and keep your mind cool and composed. Work and plan with a peaceful mind and everything will fall in place eventually.

Scorpio Finance Today

You are a great calculator when it comes to managing and organizing your funds efficiently. You are today required to bring your calculation and analysis into action and invest in some promising assets or even investments. This might bring good fortunes later.

Scorpio Family Today

The family and domestic front seem all good and happy. You can expect some relatives to pay you a visit in the evening. Young family members will bring in some good news and will be rewarded academically.

Scorpio Career Today

Career-wise, it is going to be somewhat challenging for you wherein you may be required to put in more effort and extra hours at work than your usual. You can expect a hectic and tiring day at work.

Scorpio Health Today

Plan your meals for the day in advance. You might have to travel in the night related to work and you shall not eat junk or outside food in order to maintain a healthy digestive system. Also, don't overstrain your eyes.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Love seems to be your second priority for the day. You will be engaged and occupied with other supreme responsibilities and this may hamper your partner's mood and they can become a little annoyed and agitated. Gift them flowers to make up for it and all will be well.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

