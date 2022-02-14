Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 14: A rough day for romance!

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21) You’re passionate, intense yet introverted. You’ll love deeply but also get angered in the blink of an eye. You need to work on your moodiness. Your slight jealousy can get in the way of many valuable relationships. Be happy for others, your time will come too.

Scorpio Finance todayYou have been behaving well with your impulses to shop around and enjoy carefreely. The money is coming and going so fast even to notice the transactions. Be mindful of your expenses today. A little responsible spending today will make your future more comfortable and easier.

Scorpio Family today

You will have a collaborative day with your family. Have dinner together to catch up with all the life updates with your family members. Catch a long drive or even a stroll in the gardens. The idea is to be there for each other. Enjoy these little moments. If you have something in your mind it's a good day to disclose that to your family, they’ll be supportive and understanding.

Scorpio Career today

Professional life is full of limelight and attention. You’re loving it. And you should because it’s the result of your passion and sincerity. Don’t let it make you arrogant. Allow others a chance to take the centre stage too. Grow together with your peers and that’ll make you happier and more satisfied in the long run.

Scorpio Health today

Health is wealth and you’re living by it. Your lifestyle changes and lesser work pressure have helped you reach a point of contentment. You're positive in and out, use this to make others around you feel the same.

Scorpio Love life todayYour love life is likely to go through some tough times. Your beloved may not be as patient as you, which may leave you frustrated. Give them a chance to realize the consequences of their temper before you give them a taste of their own medicine.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

