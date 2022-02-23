Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 23: Look how you will grow in career

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

More inclination will be towards improving standard of living, attaining peace of mind and satisfaction. Learning new skills will prove beneficial in the long run. Students are likely to do good in examinations. It is advised to avoid over confidence in making any lavish purchases. You will see exponential professional growth. You will be rewarded with dues that were past for a long time. You will achieve set targets, but don’t let it go to your head. You will have fairly good romantic connection. Don’t go overboard with emotions as you tend to make promises in heat of the moment. Speak counted words when encountering rivals lest you give out too much inside views. If you are offered an opportunity to travel abroad, jump on the board. Business trips will give positive results. You may encounter some interesting new people and form good bonds.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will work more on increasing income and monetary gains from new sources but will see little result. Unnecessary expenses need to be controlled. Upgrading current skills may brighten prospects of raise at work.

Scorpio Family Today

Things may be uncomfortable at home front. Spouses may enter conflict over trivial issues. Some parents may also have tough time dealing with children. Remain at your tactful and conciliatory best for a favorable outcome.

Scorpio Career Today

You will set trends and raise the bar on implementation of abilities and quick wit. Ask for more challenging projects if you are comfortable as you are likely to attain great success today in everything you do.

Scorpio Health Today

Expect mixed results in health. Make stronger efforts with respect to diet, exercise regime but don’t go overboard. Focus on mental well-being as you will have mood swings and feel low on energy. Consume carb-rich foods to maintain energy level.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Singles may have romantic encounters at the most unexpected moments. Enjoy the attention! It’s a good day for couples too. People in long-distance relationships will observe changes bringing them together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026