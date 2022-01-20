Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 20: Some wonderful things are foreseen

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Day seems wonderful, you may have to face some issues on the family front. You may be in a good, outgoing and fun mood today. Many opportunities come your way in many fronts and you are all set to make the most of them. A minor issue may hamper the peaceful aura at work, your presence may be needed to make the things better.

You are advised to follow your instincts to do great things in both personal and professional life. It can be a wonderful and productive day and you can make the most of every moment of it. You may feel more responsible and focused towards your academic or career goals. Avoid thinking negatively and try positive approach while you start something new in life.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

This is an optimistic day on the financial front. Your good financial condition may allow you to try something new, so you may invest in a new venture.

Scorpio Family Today

This is not a good day on the family front. Some issues may affect your personal life. You should practice patience to keep things under control at this point of time.

Scorpio Career Today

This is a moderate day on the professional front and you may enjoy working with team members. Your skills may make you more welcoming in a business meeting. Some may be in self-realization and planning mode.

Scorpio Health Today

This is an excellent day on the health front and you are going to use your day in a very good way. You may ponder upon many aspects and analyze how they impact you.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. It is a new period of understanding and bonding between you and your spouse. Bright shining light may make your relationship more enduring and stronger.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

