Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 6: Expect the unexpected

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is an excellent day but you may have to face some family or property disputes today. Someone in your friend circle may share an important secret with you and seek your advice or sympathy, so try to handle it wisely. You may impress friends or family members with your actions and positive outlook towards life.

You may be persuasive and vocal at the workplace. You may be able to find partners or investors for your new venture. You may enjoy working with team members and completing an important project. You may earn respect for giving your best on the work front.

Find out more about this day by reading ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition so think before you splurge on unnecessary things. Control your urges to spend on unwanted stuff and listen to your logical mind. Your finances may remain healthy.

Scorpio Family Today

You may upset an elderly at home, so take care of what you say. A property issue may hamper peace on the domestic front. An unexpected event may happen today.

Scorpio Career Today

You may have an excellent day on the professional front, you may be able to handle all the issues in a constructive way. Criticism from rivals or colleagues may no longer affect you as you are shining and thriving on the professional front.

Scorpio Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front. No major health issues are foreseen, but you should not avoid minor health problems. You may feel mental peace at this point of time.

Scorpio Love Life Today

The day may turn out fine on the romantic front. If you are single, you may meet someone today. You may find your soulmate today as luck is in your favor. A romantic trip may go as per your wish. You may soon get a chance for a meaningful relationship.

Lucky Number: 1Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026