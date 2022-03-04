Scorpio Daily Horoscope for March 4: Time will support you

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

After a brief period of turbulence, your circumstances will improve for sure, albeit slowly! It's important that you keep your promises. Otherwise, difficulties can arise from your unpredictability. However, don't get overly focused on yourself or your reputation. People who matter know you better than you think. You may have to face some opponents; hence it is advised not to engage in any unnecessary arguments. On the up side, enemies would be held at bay and they would avoid confronting you directly. It is a good period to strengthen your bonds on the personal as well as professional fronts and you may get a chance to visit a foreign country. It is a good time to buy or sell properties. You may succeed in finalizing the deal on lucrative terms. A planned trip may turn out to be more fun than anticipated with flawless planning. So, pay attention to details. Students may face wrath of parents for neglecting studies. Mend your ways!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Look out for new sources of income to strengthen your saving to boost your financial health. Chances of you entering into a partnership with some influential persons are on the cards. The move may prove to very auspicious.

Scorpio Family Today

Your relationship with in-laws is likely to get strengthened and peace and harmony may prevail over the domestic front. Your children could move abroad very soon to pursue higher studies. It will be important to remain supportive of their decisions.

Scorpio Career Today

It is advised that you should stay cautious while communicating as it may create problems with your colleagues. Career-oriented natives will have to put in more effort to keep their position secured. Do not worry, as this phase will pass soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

Health will remain in a stable state as you prioritize moderation in diet and remain regular in your workouts. However, be aware of water borne diseases as there are chances that you may suffer because of them.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today is the ideal day for romantic hours with your partner. You even surprise your partner after work with a candle light dinner and romantic music. Those who are single, be ready to welcome the one you have been waiting for since long.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026