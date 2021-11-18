Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 18: Look for finance stability

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may decide to make some improvements in the areas that have been challenging in your life and try to hone your skills. You may get some extra responsibilities on the professional front, you are advised to complete your tasks rather than complaining.

If you want to reap the rewards in the near future, then give your best on the business front. You may expect good news or arrival of someone on the home front. Your consistent efforts may help get rid of a prolonged health issue and make you able to enjoy good health. Taking care of your health and diet should be your priority to maintain physical and mental well-being, so think about it.

What lies further to unfold? Find out below!

Scorpio Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition, so avoid loaning your money to someone or invest in any lucrative deal. This is the time to control your expenses and think about more income or saving options.

Scorpio Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front, you may feel real happiness by spending a cheerful day with family and friends. You may feel blessed to have a supportive and lovely partner.

Scorpio Career Today

This is a suitable day that may give you all opportunities to show your abilities and talents. You may choose a new career path or get a new job in a prestigious company.

Scorpio Health Today

You may make exercise a part of your daily life. Some may practice a sport during leisure time or weekends to promote mental health and blood circulation. You should join gym or yoga classes to maintain good health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Those who have been looking for a soul mate may get good and desired proposals. Married couples may have an excellent time or plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026