Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 26: It’s a great day for Scorpions!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios are intelligent and cannot be fooled as they trust facts only. They are incredibly strong and ultra-resistant. Scorpios rise to challenges and tackle things head on. Your ruling planets are Mars and Pluto. The former represents passion and ambition and the latter is concerned with power behind the passion. Scorpio is full of mistrust and cautious about things. Scorpios are go getters and don't get into distractions. Scorpios will be harsh when they are provoked. Scorpios give genuine advice and praising to people.

Talking about today – it’s a great day for Scorpios! Your planned family tour may become successful, even elderly people may witness good health and may participate in the trip. People working in the Banks or any white-collar jobs may find some things shaky. Financial and property deals hold a great chance to be leveraged.

Scorpio Finance Today

It’s a lucky day for business people as you will have profits beyond your expectations. It also seems like the perfect time to buy or sell your assets, in both cases there might great deals for you!

Scorpio Family Today

Today you may expect to spend quality time with your parents. Newly married bride might feel happy about her new family.

Scorpio Career Today

Your professional front looks crazy for the day. You might get into a cock fight with your colleague, so you may have to remain extremely patient and sensible in your office.

Scorpio Health Today

You are blessed with a fine health today. Both your physical and emotional health may remain sound as of today. Fitness freaks may explore different forms of exercises which will give you a sense of innovation and freshness.

Scorpio Love Life Today

An air of boredom might hit those who are singles. While some of you may get to spend the whole day next to your partner, laughing and giggling over the past days.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

