Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Procrastination will harm you
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Procrastination will harm you

Dear Scorpio, today, you are likely to accumulate wealth from unexpected quarters; however; will have to put it to better use for the future.
You will be able to accomplish your tasks more easily and quickly.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

You are likely to embark on a new journey of life today, which will not only bring you success but will also bring fame. A fresh perspective will help you enjoy the beauties of life and forge new relationships. You will be full of positive energy today, which you will have to channelize properly to reap its benefits. You will receive more than you give in your professional life and your social status will elevate. This will give a boost to your happiness and you will remain positive throughout. You will be able to accomplish your tasks more easily and quickly. 

Scorpio Finance Today 

Today, you are likely to accumulate wealth from unexpected quarters; however; you will have to put it to better use for the future. It is not advised to invest in speculative activities and stocks at this time. 

Scorpio Family Today 

You are likely to make major decisions that will impact your domestic life in a positive way. Now is an opportune time to go on a long-pending holiday trip with your family to an exotic location, which will help you strengthen your domestic ties. 

Scorpio Career Today 

Although luck will be on your side today, you are likely to let laziness get the better of you and procrastinate your tasks. It will not only negatively affect your work but will also harm your reputation on the professional front. 

Scorpio Health Today 

Your health is likely to remain fine and your energy level will be at its peak today. Making slight changes to your diet routine and joining a yoga class will help you enjoy the perks of a healthy life and a sound mind. 

Scorpio Love Life Today 

Misunderstandings are likely to creep into your romantic relationship, for which you and your beloved will have to make efforts to sort them out. This will help you reignite your passions and bring you both closer to each other. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com 

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

