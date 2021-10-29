Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 29: We see changes in family front

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

There are lots of amazing things in store for you today. It may be a hectic day for some. Try to be humble and polite on the work front, else you may hurt someone. Those who are waiting for good financial opportunities, they may have to wait a bit longer.

You may have to arrange finances to buy an expensive item for home or office. You may end up upsetting family members in a hurry. You need to practice patience on the family front to keep things normal. Some changes on the family front are foreseen.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial condition doesn’t appear to be too nice today, so try not to splurge on unnecessary items. Any mistakes made in past investments may cost you today if not careful. Devote some time to manage your finances as it is the need of the hour.

Scorpio Family Today

Your plans for spending quality time with kids and spouse may not materialize. Reading books, watching favorite TV shows, and relaxing at home will make you happy today. If you are planning to visit one of your relatives today, then do check with them as they may not be available to attend you.

Scorpio Career Today

Business promotion is necessary in order to reach the target audience. Some may get their business loan sanctioned. You may have a tiring and exhausting day at the office.

Scorpio Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front, but be cautious while driving today. You may feel a bit stressed that may affect your productivity at work too. Try to practice yoga and meditation to maintain peace of mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Some may not be able to execute their plans of hanging out with partners. Newlywed couples may find marital life enjoyable and exciting. Good news is foreseen for single people.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Cream

