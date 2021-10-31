Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 31: Be calm in stressful situations

Dear Scorpio, your diplomatic attitude will help you choose from the various opportunities that you will get along the way towards success.
Your small circle of friends will stick with you in times of need.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

Today, you will work with like-minded people, which will be to your advantage. The stars will align in your favour and all your plans will start to take proper shape now. Your small circle of friends will stick with you in times of need. Your mysterious personality will draw people closer to you. You are likely to use your calculative moves to move ahead in the competition, whether it is in your professional life or personal life. You need to keep your judgmental nature in check to save your ties. Your diplomatic attitude will help you choose from the various opportunities that you will get along the way towards success. 

Scorpio Finance Today 

If you have invested in stocks, be careful in your spending, as financial losses are foreseen. Use your back up funds cautiously to save for a rainy day. Some speculative activities are likely to bring you small gains. 

Scorpio Family Today 

A hectic work schedule will keep you occupied, which will make you drift away from your family. You need to make yourself more available to enjoy your domestic life and understand their needs in a better way. 

Scorpio Career Today 

New assignments will pour in on your professional front, which is likely to make you travel frequently. Your hard work and sincerity will help you achieve your targets with ease. Keeping calm in stressful situations will impress your bosses. 

Scorpio Health Today 

Your health will remain in top form and you will be able to enjoy its benefits in the long run. Jogging and running exercises are likely to keep you in a good shape. Use your good health to your advantage. 

Scorpio Love Life Today 

Today, your passion is at its peak and you will get to spend intimate time in the company of your romantic partner. You are likely to go on a surprise trip to a quiet place to enjoy some alone time together. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: White 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

