Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Planets are aligned in your favour today
horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Planets are aligned in your favour today

Dear Scorpio, you will have a dream home or a luxury vehicle, for which you had been waiting for a long. Your domestic life will be enjoyable. You will have to be a bit cautious about your health.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:24 AM IST
You protect your privacy and dislike being controlled by others.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are not afraid to take challenges and are focused and competitive in your endeavours. You attempt to achieve what you have set your mind to. You do not stick to the set standards and follow your heart in anything that you do. Your loyalty and honesty are greatly valued in a social gathering and that make you more desirable. You are very ambitious and fiercely independent. You hold your relationships close to your heart and always strive for greatness. However, you are quite the possessive and secretive type. You protect your privacy and dislike being controlled by others.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will have the planets aligned in your favour today as your financial position remains strongest. You will have enough money to purchase a dream home or a luxury vehicle, for which you had been waiting since long.

Scorpio Family Today

Your domestic life will be enjoyable. You will treat your family to an exotic vacation and they will be the happiest during such time. This will bring joy in your interpersonal relationships and you will get to know and understand them better than you think you did.

Scorpio Career Today

There are likely to be some ups and downs on your professional front today. Keeping your laziness aside at work will help you achieve more. Some of you are likely to get a transfer of job to a new city, which might benefit you sooner or later. You need to stay focused on your goals.

Scorpio Health Today

You will have to be a bit cautious about your health as everything in excess will have a negative effect in your overall being. A change in lifestyle and turning towards a healthy choice, will boost your energy levels and add to your mental peace.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will be attracted to someone interesting at a social do and surprisingly your affections will be reciprocated! This could mean the start of a new romantic relationship. Take time to understand your lover and give time to the bond to blossom.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

scorpio horoscope scorpio astrology horoscope sun sign
