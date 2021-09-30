Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 30: Career moving on a good pace

Scorpio ( Oct 24- Nov 22)

Today is the time when you are fully focused and there is no confusion in your mind. All chaotic things have come to an end today. Your patience level is good and nobody can be successful in provoking you. Being headstrong is your finest quality today. You are known to be a good decision maker and you will prove it right today. Things are very well settled and planetary conditions are also favouring you. Enjoy this time and keep charming with your rocking personality.

Scorpio Finance Today

A good day to use your assets to double your profit. You can also expect a sudden gain from financial matters. Investing in a good scheme is highly recommended. Moreover, investing in a property is also a good idea.

Scorpio Family Today

Solve all the communication gaps between your family. Give them some quality time. It's been a long time you’ve not spoken your heart to them. Appreciate them and also watch a movie together. You can also plan a special surprise to boost their mood.

Scorpio Career Today

Your career is on a rocking scale today. You can expect a promotion or a call for your job interview. Your creativity is also high today making it favourable for professions like fashion designing, graphic designing.

Scorpio Health Today

You’ve not been exercising for a long time. Your body needs a good exercising routine. Wake up early go for cycling or brisk walking. Practise meditation or yoga this will help to revive your health. Moreover, you should adopt healthy eating habits.

Scorpio Love Life today

Oops! Not your romantic day today. Silly arguments should be avoided. Try to understand your partner's feelings. Let go of things and forget the past. Moreover, it is not a good day to propose your love interest. Wait for a while, your card will surely turn up!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874