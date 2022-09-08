Scorpio Daily Horoscope for September 8, 2022: Avoid travelling today

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) This is going to be a wonderful day. You just need to avoid travelling today. You are advised to be careful if you are planning to enjoy thrilling activities or take up adventurous sports today. This is a wonderful day to start a new venture. If you are planning to invest in a lucrative scheme, do not rush blindly. You should calculate the risk first.

Some may find it easy to coordinate their achievements and actions that may lead to celebration and success. Cash may flow-in from multiple sources and boost your savings and bank balance. You can also make extra money via trading activities. It’s a moderate day on the health front. Pregnant ladies should be extra careful as some minor injuries are indicated. Your spouse or love partner may do something special for you and it may give you immense happiness.

Scorpio Finance Today: Income bar may show on the higher side as you may get chance to make some extra money from your past investments. It’s an ideal day to invest in property or real estate too.

Scorpio Family Today: It’s an excellent day on the family front. Remodeling of home or office is on the cards for some. Your love for gardening may make you buy some expensive gardening tools today.

Scorpio Career Today: Day seems to bring wonderful opportunities for those who have been giving their best and working hard on the professional front. Some may improve their presentation skills in order to impress clients.

Scorpio Health Today: It’s a moderate day on the health front. You should be careful if you are travelling. It’s good to maintain a healthy diet to see improvements in your health. some may be worried about wellbeing of their parents today.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Love life seems wonderful. You may meet man or woman of your dream today. You may enjoy thrilling activities or watch favorite movie with beloved.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

