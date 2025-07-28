Scorpio Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: Your commitment may be questioned by a coworker

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Controversies don’t scare you Ensure you maintain the love affair intact. Professional challenges will not stop your performance. Financial success is another takeaway, while health is also good. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be fair in the relationship today. New responsibilities will make you powerful at the office. Both health and wealth are good, permitting you to make smart monetary investments.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Have a sensible attitude in love, and also consider the emotions of your partner. While you spend more time sharing emotions, do not delve into unpleasant conversations. Avoid dragging the parents into the arguments, while some females will be fortunate to get their approval for marriage. Some married females will see separation from their spouse today. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone and express their feelings today. It is crucial to settle all the issues with a positive approach.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will be questioned by a coworker today. There will be ego-related issues at the workplace, and you will require negotiating with clients for deadlines. Academicians, botanists, media persons, and creative persons should be careful. Avoid harsh decisions, and also be optimistic while attending job interviews. Businessmen may face minor troubles in the partnership, and this needs to be settled as soon as possible. Students appearing for competitive examinations must work hard.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you are good at clearing all pending dues. Seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among children. The first part of the day is good to renovate the house or to buy a two-wheeler. You may also try your luck in the stock market. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and businessmen will see profits from businesses associated with textiles, banking, food, transport, construction, and electronics.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will come up. However, there will be complications related to breathing. You should not miss medications. Seniors will have sleep-related issues, and children may develop minor cuts while playing. Viral fever, digestive issues, and headaches are also common today. It is also good to avoid adventure activities, including rock climbing and underwater sports, today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)