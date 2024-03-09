 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts mixed results | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts mixed results

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts mixed results. No major financial issue will exist today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Scorpios fear no risk

Fall in love today and also spend time at the office to give the best results. Financial prosperity promises smart investments. Your health is also fine today.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Your health is also fine today.

You’ll be experimental in your love life. Prove your mettle at the office and spend more time focusing on the target. Both and health wealth will be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You will meet up with someone exciting today. There will be a sense of belongingness which will transfer into a complete love affair. Some Scorpios will also go back to the old love after patching up with the ex-lover. However, married natives must ensure you don’t hurt the marital life. Long-distance love affairs need more communication and some relationships will lead to a breakup. It is crucial to avoid arguments in the relationship and give personal space and freedom to the lover.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be sure to crack a job interview today. Scorpios who are keen to switch jobs can update their profile on a job portal. New interviews will be lined up in hours. Marketing and sales persons will travel today and some IT professionals will visit the client's office. Bankers, architects, interior designers, and chefs will have a tight schedule. Today is not good for office politics. Entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals before the day ends. You may also launch a new idea without apprehension as the result will be positive.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will exist today. You will receive a long-pending due and s financial dispute with a sibling will also be resolved. Scorpios can also plan a trip on the weekend with the family as the monetary situation permits that. There will be funding from abroad which will improve the chances of business expansion. Those who are keen to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business can go ahead with the plan.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today and no major illness will trouble the day. However, some females may complain about body aches and migraine. Seniors may have digestion issues. Female Scorpios must also be careful while working in the kitchen as minor cuts will happen while chopping vegetables.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

