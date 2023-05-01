Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 1, 2023 predicts new job offer

Daily horoscope prediction says success is not destiny but the result of your hard work

Here are accurate Scorpio daily horoscope predictions for 1st May 2023. Read your professional, financial, health, and romantic status to plan in advance.

There can be minor relationship issues that need to be resolved diplomatically. Take care of the professional responsibilities and ensure you deliver the best outputs. Spend your wealth wisely today and your health would be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Some issues may pop up in your love life. There can be disagreements but ensure you resolve them diplomatically. Your partner may be aggressive and loud which may be a reason for tiff. Be polite while discussing and do not hurt the feelings of the partner. However, a relationship will work only when both sides need it and unless a compromise is reached, things will not be that simple. Married Scorpios must avoid extramarital affairs as today your spouse may catch you red-handed. A marriage counselor can be of great help here.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Ensure your deadlines are met today. At the office, some people may be unhappy with your recognition and would be in search of reasons to put you in a bad light. And to beat them you need to be highly professional. Accountants, bankers, engineers, mechanics, copywriters, animators, videographers, and journalists will have a packed schedule with multiple meetings and in-house activities. Those who are on notice period may receive multiple interview calls and job offers. Entrepreneurs can sign new agreements today and may also be serious about new markets.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Smart money management is what you need today. Spend wisely and do not shell out on luxury. Instead focus on investing in stocks, mutual funds, fixed deposits, and speculative business. Learn about the options before you make large investments. A sibling may ask for financial assistance and you may provide it. However, before you part a large amount, ensure it will be paid back.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Mild headache, fever, body pain, and toothache may be common among Scorpios today but no serious medical issue is predicted. However, those with kidney, heart, and lung issues need to be careful. Avoid junk food, aerated drinks, and alcohol. Start the day with exercise or meditation to stay energetic throughout the day.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

