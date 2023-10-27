Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 27, 2023 predicts busy day for bankers

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 27, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for October 27, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The first half of the day is not productive in terms of job.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you value morals than money

Minor love issues exist and ensure you troubleshoot them smartly. Be diligent at the office. Be careful while handling wealth &financial troubles will exist.

Have a happy and fruitful day in terms of romance. Minor productivity issues will exist at the office but things will be resolved. While financially, you will face troubles, health is in good shape.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of love. You will see some bright moments in the relationship. Today is good to decide on marriage or even extending the family. Introduce the lover to the family to get the approval. Give an ear to the partner and stay away from confrontation and arguments. Some relationships will have an outsider’s interference and this may cause severe damage. Handle this crisis diplomatically.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day is not productive in terms of job. However, you’ll see good results as the day progresses. You may be down today due to ill-treatment from seniors or coworkers. However, prove the mettle by delivering outstandingly. An IT project may need rework as this can impact your workflow. Bankers, financial managers, healthcare workers, botanists, and lawyers will work overtime today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial troubles will be there and this will rob your freedom to spend lavishly. Be careful while shopping for luxury items. You should also postpone the plan to buy a new house or vehicle. However, you may make a plan to invest smartly in mutual funds. Businessmen may recover dues and will also receive funds by noon to make trading easier.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Today you can breathe easily as no major illness is seen. You are good at doing exercise or even going on an adventure trip. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues and this will need medical attention. Females should be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen to fingers. Have a proper diet plan to stay. You should also drink plenty of water and take proper rest. Those who have blood pressure or cardiac issues must also be careful in the second half of the day.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

