Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 26, 2023 predicts job hiccups

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stand by the principles

Troubleshoot every romantic issue to stay happy today. Utilize every opportunity to prove your potential at the job. Both finance and health will be good throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You will be happy to know that the relationship will get the approval from seniors at home. Those who are in a relationship need to be cautious to not indulge in serious disputes as things may lead to disastrous situations. Avoid arguments on frivolous things and instead shower affection and love. Today is also good to troubleshoot some old disputes which may help you experience the best moments of love.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Have a disciplined approach towards the work. Avoid arguments at the workplace and maintain a cordial relationship within the team. This will help you stay in the good book of the management. Some government employees can expect a change in location today. Healthcare professionals as well as IT persons may travel abroad for job reasons. Those who are in the notice period will also get new interview calls today, based on which they can plan the schedule.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major trouble will happen on the financial front and this ensures you can spend on fashion accessories as well as electronic gadgets. Some females will buy home appliances today while students will need to pay tuition fees at foreign universities. As per the horoscope, you may also consider spending on the property as well as the vehicle. Entrepreneurs will raise funds for business expansion and all old dues will be settled by this evening.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

While no major ailment will hurt you, viral fever, throat infection, and coughing can cause trouble Some children may develop bruises while playing and females may develop cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

