Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 8: A joyous day is waiting for you

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a wonderful day and you are going to do well on the professional front. Those who have recently completed professional courses, they may get good opportunities to work with top companies. Your personal life may also rock as you are going to tie a knot or join a new company. You may get required support from family members in starting something new in life.

Those who are burning their midnight oil, they may soon achieve their academic goals. You may get ancestral property transferred to your name or sell an old property to get excellent returns on investment.

What lies further? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today:

This is a moderate day and your mind may be occupied in figuring out the other income sources and investment options. You may be more focused on your saving plans. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner.

Scorpio Family Today:

A wonderful and joyous day is waiting for you as you may feel blessed by having a supportive spouse or parents. There is lot to enjoy today, so take leave from work and spend a great day with your loved ones.

Scorpio Career Today:

This is an excellent day as you may achieve something big in your career. Some may leave jobs and start their own business. This is all about making the things happen with hard work and patience.

Scorpio Health Today:

You have good health and now it's time to put consistent efforts to maintain it. Pregnant ladies need to take extra care of their health. Eating good and healthy is advisable to avoid seasonal diseases.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

This is a moderate day on the love front and you may not expected reaction on something special you do for your partner, so try not to expect much and do whatever you want to do for your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026