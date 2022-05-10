Scorpio Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your health will be in good shape and you will realise the importance maintain a healthy lifestyle. You have been saving and investing with lots of caution. This will show positive results on your bank balance. You have been working tireless to complete your project and today you may be rewarded with new responsibilities at work. This new project will require your full-time dedication, something you always wanted to do. You will most likely spend a good time with loved ones making them feel special and loved. You will realise the value of having a loving family. Your positive attitude will affect your love life most likely you will see that things are taking an unexpected turn for the better. It's time for you to rediscover your relationship. You can plan a family vacation to a rural pocket and have a good time. Those who are planning to buy an immovable property will find things in their favour.

Scorpio Finance Today

Things will most likely be in your favour. You are advised to be careful while investing in the share market. On the whole, the situation appears to be promising and positive. You may make profits from previous investments in movable assets.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, things will be all fun and everybody around you will be relaxed. You will spend a good time with the elders in the family. You will feel good vibes in the peaceful environment that will prevail today and conquer all hearts.

Scorpio Career Today

On the job, your hard work will most likely be acknowledged today. Your work environment may be filled with optimism and positivity. Your subordinates may be willing to assist you in achieving professional goals. Your assignments may bring out the best in you.

Scorpio Health Today

Those who have been suffering from minor aches will most likely experience relief. You are advised to do yoga to take a break from work from your busy schedule and get enough rest. You must concentrate on your mental health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Couples will most likely have a good time and rediscover their relationship. You can plan a day out to rekindle your passions. Singles are likely to make an important decision in love. Things will be good and positive so enjoy the day.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

