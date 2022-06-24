Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily prediction for June 24, '22 states, track money

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Today seems to be a good to a moderate day for a lot of aspects. However, there are a few aspects where some unfortunate news can come your way such as the property front in which the outside forces or other unseen factors can also lead to problems. You can expect progress in terms of your travel plans. However, there are not many things that can be exceptionally damaging. Expect a great Day ahead in terms of your love life and health. Property front looks bad so if you’ve been planning to make some major plans or are planning to invest it can seem to be a major loss. Family front looks good so expect great things are waiting for you at home.

Scorpio Finance Today Finance front seems moderate for you today. It is better you keep your savings going and a track of what you’ve been spending. Today can also take unexpected but great turns so keep an eye out for opportunities as they might give great benefits. If you’ve been planning to make some major plans or are planning to invest in property, it might take a very pleasant and profitable turn.

Scorpio Family Today The family front looks moderate today. You can expect an enjoyable atmosphere amongst your family members. Great things are waiting for you at home. Go for the outing or plan that trip that has been in the minds of your family members and you for some time. But, be aware of any mis happenings as things might also backfire.

Scorpio Career Today It is shown that the stars are in favor of growth and prosperity today. You can expect bigger steps and growth in terms of your professional front. It is best you make the plan that you’ve been wanting to execute. Also, it is time you start focusing more on your career. Major turns or plans might give you unexpected positive results so it is better to take up major career steps.

Scorpio Health Today Health front seems good today. It is advices that you take a health check-up to be confirm and be sure. Diseases are sure to stay away today so you can enjoy your day in peace. Stars say to stay active and consistent with whatever you’re practicing as it will give you major benefits.

Scorpio Love Life Today Your love life can show some pleasant turns as the odds say you are in for a moderate climate with regards to your romantic life today. It is the not the best time to make major plans with your partner today that you’ve been wanting to make for some time. However, if your partner makes some plans, do not shy away from accepting it as it is great improvement in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

