Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1,'22 states, ailments

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives are likely to enjoy a blissful phase in love. Newly married couples may get a chance to bond emotionally and intimately. Your domestic front shows promise. Marriage alliance of an eligible youngster at home may elevate everyone’s mood. You may do well financially at this time. A business venture is likely to pick up pace, bringing unexpected profits. However, your professional front may be taxing. Juggling too many assignments at a time is likely to affect your productivity. This may hamper your chances of a monetary benefit too. Your health may fluctuate. Weather-induced ailments might need medications. A change of setting in the great outdoors can be of help. Travelling may not only be healing but can also bring you relief from routine. Deal of ancestral property may be lucrative. Students are likely to perform below par.

Scorpio Finance Today: For Scorpio natives, the planets are in their favour on the financial front. You may have enough cash reserves to invest in a rolling business venture. Some of you are even likely to buy a luxury car or a dream home you have been wanting for long.

Scorpio Family Today: Scorpios, your domestic life is likely to be pleasant. Your loved ones may be happiest as you treat them to an exotic vacation. Your interpersonal interactions may improve. You may feel relaxed and rejuvenated in the company of children.

Scorpio Career Today: Scorpios, your professional life may be in turmoil. You may have to shun laziness to accomplish more at work. You may be sent on a deputation duty to another city, which may make you anxious. A new place of work may not suit you.

Scorpio Health Today: Scorpio natives need to exercise caution when it comes to health. Anything in excess can harm your well-being. However, your energy levels are likely to go up and mental peace may increase if you choose healthier lifestyle options.

Scorpio Love Life Today: At a social event, single Scorpio natives may be drawn to a fascinating person. Interestingly, your feelings are likely to be reciprocated. This might herald the beginning of a new romantic relationship. Spend time getting to know each other.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

