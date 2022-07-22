Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 22,'22 states, job transfer

SCORPIO(Oct 24-Nov 22) Today can be a wonderful day, full of promising chances for Scorpios. You can have a highly productive day at work as you will connect with people to initiate a new project, association or collaboration. Your loan plans for the property could be in progress and your application may get sanctioned shortly. Too much buying and selling of property is a danger to your bank balance. So, avoid such deals for now. You find it difficult to make a conscious effort to improve yourself to give joy to your family. Keep making efforts. Success is near! Weather can play spoilsport in a long journey by road. So be adequately prepared. Be your diplomatic best on the social front, if you don’t want to be burdened with additional work. Tips given by someone senior will come in handy in something important on the academic front. Scorpio students will do well to take the advice seriously. You will have to keep firm control over your tongue in your friend circle today.

Scorpio Finance Today Your investment plans may not be up to the mark. Get them wetted by an expert to iron out the problematic aspects. Don’t take money from anyone, if you cannot return it in time, as you can get into an embarrassing situation. Short-term plans are fraught with risks, so Scorpios should tread carefully.

Scorpio Family Today Family members might fail to provide timely help in completing domestic work on time. Also, there are strong chances that family elders could cause some unknown problems with their adamant behavior. Avoid negative reactions, at all costs.

Scorpio Career Today Healthy competition at the workplace would encourage Scorpios to exhibit hidden talent. You can impress all with your analytical and technical skills. Some Scorpios may get join an organization where promotion, salary and increments are all based on performance. Those awaiting transfer orders may get favourable news.

Scorpio Health Today Your regular efforts to enhance your appearance would help in slowing down ageing. Visit a new fitness studio or sign up for a group activity to stay invested in your fitness journey. Avoid crash diets for now.

Scorpio Love Life Today Understanding and caring for the feelings of their partner may enable Scorpios to lay a strong foundation for the future. Heartthrobs with joy on meeting the person you were searching for a life partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

