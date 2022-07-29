Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 29,'22 states, cheerful day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) No other sun sign can match you when it comes to focus and determination. It is your forte. If you wish to know something, you ensure to research and reach the truth. You are dedicated and face all challenges fearlessly. Being sensitive, you choose your partner very carefully. You do not trust anyone easily and need some time to build confidence and respect with anyone. Having a balanced personality, you are rooted in action. Your passion for accomplishment motivates you to put all your effort and expertise in whatever you do. You like to have few friends and run away from crowded places. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front. Read further to know how the day will unwind for you in terms of money, family, love, career and health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today You will have to take this day as a new beginning. You will have to get rid of any doubts that you have. Think wisely before making any investments or lending money to anyone.

Scorpio Family Today Your family atmosphere will be favorable and cheerful. You will be mentally satisfied and there might be some auspicious ceremony taking place at your home. Life will be at peace in your family.

Scorpio Career Today Overall this is going to be a balanced day for you. Chances of getting a new project are bleak but not nil. You will work to your satisfaction. There will not be any unusual stress or pressure at work.

Scorpio Health Today No need to worry when it comes to health. It is going to be a good day and you will feel relaxed and full of energy. You might think of hitting a gym or some Zumba classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Love Life Today You tend to criticize others when you feel agitated. Refrain from doing this as this brings bitterness in relationships. Think twice before you say anything. Your partner understands you well, so you also do your part.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON