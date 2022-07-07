Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 7, '22 states, mood swings

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) The career graph of Scorpios appears to be gaining momentum today. You will be fair and honest in your dealings and will truly follow an ethical path. This may succeed in all your undertakings. Financial position will remain strong as you succeed in increasing your earning power. Your children will remain happy and make progress. Your relationship with them will also improve. Your family life will be good. You will benefit from any of your ancestral property. Even investment in commercial property may bring lucrative returns. If you are experiencing some difficulty adjusting with your partner, things should start getting better towards the end of the day, so be patient. You will remain focused on your studies and will remain curious to learn new things. Senior Scorpio students may get satisfactory outcomes in important internal exams. With regards to health, fatigue and minor problems may persist. You may face mood swings and contradictory emotions which could play a spoiler in romantic relationships. A sudden decline in your health levels can cause worry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today Scorpio Businessmen will get a chance to expand their business. You will come across several opportunities to earn money but along with that, your expenses will also increase. A conservative approach to money may make it go the extra mile.

Scorpio Family Today Your relationship with your father will also get better, and you can expect monetary support from him. Your children are likely to become a source of happiness during this time. Benefits from your maternal side can brighten your day!

Scorpio Career Today Scorpios are likely to get favourable results in their career. You will get auspicious results if you adopt your passion or your hobby as your work. This is also a good time if you are planning to start something new based on your interest. You will be quick in making decisions and will be confident about them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today Your health may remain somewhat weak and you are advised to guard yourself against troubles like gas, acidity, joint pain and cold. It is time for you to start taking your health seriously and transform your body with good food and a healthy routine.

Scorpio Love Life Today Married Scorpio natives are advised to avoid any argument with their partners. Some misunderstandings may arise with tour romantic partner, which can lead to mental stress. Avoid suspecting the fidelity of your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON