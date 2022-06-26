Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for June 26,'22 states, start business

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) This is a favorable time for Scorpios to start their own business or become self-employed. Today, you may expect a lot of breakthroughs. Maintain your composure and calm. Leo native are also likely to feel satisfied with their family life. There are positive indications of gaining through immovable assets for Leos. Profit from the sale and purchase of a property can be foreseen for many of you. You will also make a conscious effort to get back to the gym or physical activity. Even though your competitive spirit will remain high, avoid confrontation with your opponents. Today, your day at work will be exhausting. While you have been planning on doing something new and are kicked about it, there will be hurdles created by others slowing down your speed. A short trip to the countryside may help you gather your thoughts. Hard work of Leo students may pay off as dedicated ones may win a scholarship.

Scorpio Finance Today Those involved in business partnerships are also likely to register gains. Communicate with your partner frequently to ensure transparency in dealings. You may receive unexpected financial and monetary benefits today. It may help with loan repayment or expansion plans.

Scorpio Family Today Family affairs may keep you happily busy today. You may have to attend to urgent work at home which will improve your bonding with family members. Elder may seek your opinion on the matrimonial matter and give importance to your views.

Scorpio Career Today A miscommunication with your colleagues and seniors is expected, so Scorpios should be very careful and choose their words wisely while interacting with co-workers. At the workplace, your workload is likely to increase and you could be transferred to a different department.

Scorpio Health Today Adding exercises or yoga to your routine will help you with a healthy mind and a healthy body. Adopting a healthier attitude is more important if you're experiencing stressful times. Scorpios on a weight-loss routine may get rewarding results.

Scorpio Love Life Today Single Scorpio natives might get a proposal through family members. Don’t be too quick to jump to conclusions. Your partner is likely to be supportive today and give you the space to unwind by yourself. It’s what you need.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon

